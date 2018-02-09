For the past 48 years, we have been fortunate to have watched more South Florida prospects live than most.
In that time, we have watched athletes in the spring, summer, fall, at camps, combines and 7-on-7 events. We have even had the pleasure of seeing many of these quality student/athletes competing in other sports as well.
When we compiled these many lists during the years, it has been done by watching and evaluating – and not from going off what others say.
Our objective has always been to PROMOTE EVERY ATHLETE, so when we put out a group like this – even though many are not listed – we always promote and get them ALL to colleges and universities across the country.
This Class of 2019 has been among the best for the past three years – with many showcasing their skill level in the post season as well.
As you will see from this quality listing of talent, very few areas in this country can come close to producing what Miami-Dade and Broward have been able to boast for decades.
Remember, this is just a listing that will change after spring and before the 2018 season, so getting angry or upset is crazy – when the person you are talking about has more than likely been promoted 2-3 times already.
As we do every year, if there are prospects you feel we are missing – which is very rare – let us know and we will continue to focus much of our attention on that football player. Keep in mind that 60 players is just a sampling of the athletes we promote year round.
Just send the information to us at: Floridakids1@aol.com.
Here is a look at the Pre-Spring Top 60:
1. Frank Ladson, WR, 6-4, 170, Homestead South Dade.
TAPE: https://www.hudl.com/profile/7760463/Frank-Ladson-Jr
2. Tyrique Stevenson, S, 6-0, 180, Homestead South Dade.
TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/8706354/Tyrique-Stevenson
3. John Dunmore, WR, 6-2, 175, Hollywood Chaminade-Madonna.
TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/5538710/John-Dunmore
4. Joshua Sanguinetti, Athlete, 6-1, 170, Davie University School.
TAPE: https://www.hudl.com/profile/6001309/Joshua-Sanguinetti
5. Kenny McIntosh, RB, 6-1, 205, Davie University School.
TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/1747656/Kenny-McIntosh
6. Khris Bogle, DE, 6-4, 210, Fort Lauderdale Cardinal Gibbons.
TAPE: https://www.hudl.com/profile/6448495/Khris-Bogle
7. Brieon Fuller, WR, 6-1, 175, Doral Academy.
TAPE: https://www.hudl.com/profile/6608497/Brieon-Fuller
8. Jaden Davis, CB, 5-10, 165, Fort Lauderdale St. Thomas Aquinas.
TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/6704770/Jaden-Davis
9. Ge’mon Eaford, LB, 6-1, 200, Deerfield Beach.
TAPE: https://www.hudl.com/profile/6041716/Gemon-Eaford
10. Keontra Smith, S, 6-0, 205, Hollywood Chaminade-Madonna.
TAPE: https://www.hudl.com/profile/5482421/Keontra-Smith
11. Nay’quan Wright, RB, 5-8, 190, Miami Carol City.
TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/5514216/Nayquan-Wright
12. Te’Cory Couch, DB, 5-11, 165, Hollywood Chaminade-Madonna.
TAPE: https://www.hudl.com/profile/5482301/TECORY-COUCH
13. Jahmar Brown, LB, 6-1, 190, Fort Lauderdale St. Thomas Aquinas.
TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/5645825/Jahmar-Brown
14. Malcolm Ray, DT, 6-2, 235, Miami Carol City.
TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/8214555/Malcolm-ray
15. Vincent Murphy, OC/OG, 6-3, 285, Fort Lauderdale St. Thomas Aquinas.
TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/7525007/Vincent-Murphy
16. Samuel Brooks, Jr., OLB, 6-1, 195, Miami Northwestern.
TAPE: https://www.hudl.com/profile/5417056/Samuel-Brooks-Jr
17. Anthony Solomon, LB, 6-1, 200, Fort Lauderdale St. Thomas Aquinas.
TAPE: https://www.hudl.com/profile/5418429/Anthony-Solomon
18. Mark Fox, Jr., OT/OG, 6-4, 290, Miami Northwestern.
TAPE: https://www.hudl.com/profile/6134700/Mark-Fox-Jr
19. Braylen Ingraham, DE, 6-4, 260, Fort Lauderdale St. Thomas Aquinas.
TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/6434190/Braylen-Ingraham
20. Wardrick Wilson, OT, 6-5, 310, Doral Academy.
TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/5205554/Wardrick-Wilson
21. Daniel Carter, RB, 5-11, 195, Fort Lauderdale St. Thomas Aquinas.
TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/5546219/Daniel-Carter
22. Jordan Battle, S, 6-1, 170, Fort Lauderdale St. Thomas Aquinas.
TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/6287318/Jordan-Battle
23. Tiawan Mullen, CB, 5-10, 165, Coconut Creek.
TAPE: https://www.hudl.com/profile/6793063/Tiawan-Mullen
24. Diamante Howard, LB, 6-2, 185, Miami Southridge.
TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/4641154/Diamante-Howard
25. Denzel Daxson, DT, 6-3, 310, Doral Academy.
TAPE: https://www.hudl.com/profile/9925861/Denzel-Suh-Daxon
26. Calijah Kancey, DT, 6-0, 230, Miami Northwestern.
TAPE: https://www.hudl.com/profile/6172608/calijah-kancey
27. Tyler Scott, S/CB, 5-10, 180, Davie University School.
TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/2901004/Tyler-Scott
28. Myles Bell, CB, 6-0, 165, Fort Lauderdale St. Thomas Aquinas.
TAPE: https://www.hudl.com/profile/6287274/Myles-Bell
29. Larry “L.J.” Smith, OLB/LS, 6-0, 210, Miami Norland.
TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/6733696/Larry-LJ-Smith
30. Kalani Norris, WR/CB, 6-0, 160, Miami Christopher Columbus.
TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/6011785/Kalani-Norris
31. Nik Scalzo, QB, 5-11, 185, Fort Lauderdale Cardinal Gibbons.
TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/5275001/Nik-Scalzo
32. Cameron Williams, DE, 6-5, 220, Hollywood Chaminade-Madonna.
TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/8126693/Cameron-Williams
33. Zay Flowers, WR, 5-10, 170, Fort Lauderdale University School.
TAPE: https://www.hudl.com/profile/6294603/Zay-flowers
34. Semar “Ace” Melvin, CB, 5-11, 160, Fort Lauderdale St. Thomas Aquinas.
TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/6603336/Semar-Ace-Melvin
35. Gregory Reddick, S/CB, 5-10, 180, Miami Booker T. Washington.
TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/6174200/Gregory-Reddick
36. Jacquez Stuart, RB/WR, 5-9, 170, Miami Northwestern.
TAPE: https://www.hudl.com/profile/7495829/Jacquez-Stuart
37. Vincent Davis, RB, 5-9, 170, Fort Lauderdale Cardinal Gibbons.
TAPE: https://www.hudl.com/profile/6394361/Vincent-Davis
38. Tyler Jones, RB, 5-8, 175, Plantation American Heritage.
TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/5558871/Tyler-Jones
39. Demetries Ford, CB/RB, 5-8, 165, Miami Christopher Columbus.
TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/5403468/Demetries-Ford
40. Nigel White, RB, 5-9, 155, Fort Lauderdale St. Thomas Aquinas.
TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/7153921/Nigel-White
41. Kamryn Giles, S, 5-9.5, 190. Plantation American Heritage.
TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/5645918/Kamryn-Giles
42. Tatum Bethune, DE, 6-0, 210, Miami Central.
TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/8173536/Tatum-Bethune
43. Clarence Burley, DB, 5-8, 160, Plantation American Heritage.
TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/6083659/clarence-burley
44. Khymani Martin, Athlete, 6-2, 180, Davie Western.
TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/9200651/Khymani-Martin
45. Daniel Richardson, QB, 5-9, 185, Miami Carol City.
TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/5310244/Daniel-Richardson
46. Jacob Baptiste, RB, 5-11, 195, SW Ranches Archbishop McCarthy.
TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/7250985/Jacob-Baptiste
47. Kaleb Boateng, OL/DL, 6-4, 275, Fort Lauderdale.
TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/7534348/Kaleb-Boateng
48. Moezies Telfort, OLB/SS, 6-1, 205, Fort Lauderdale University School.
TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/9513995/Moezies-Telfort
49. Darius Williams, LB, 6-1, 210, Miami Norland.
TAPE: https://www.hudl.com/profile/6728714/Darius-Williams
50. Eddie Williams, OLB/S, 6-0, 180, Miami Palmetto.
TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/5416297/Eddie-Williams
51. Marcus LaFrance, DB, 6-1, 165, Fort Lauderdale St. Thomas Aquinas.
TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/7435933/Marcus-Lafrance
52. Christopher McDonald, DB, 5-10, 170, Miami Southridge.
TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/6634835/Christopher-McDonald-Jr
53. Lance Hollis, OL/DL, 6-0, 255, Davie Nova.
TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/7639463/Lance-Hollis
54. Avery Huff, LB, 6-3, 215, Fort Lauderdale St. Thomas Aquinas.
TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/8508413/Avery-Huff
55. Antonio Serrano, OG/OC, 6-2, 280, Fort Lauderdale St. Thomas Aquinas.
TAPE: https://www.hudl.com/profile/8967560/Antonio-Serrano
56. Jamari Williams, OT/OG, 6-4, 275, Fort Lauderdale Cardinal Gibbons.
TAPE: https://www.hudl.com/profile/6397378/Jamari-Williams
57. Ahmaud Jordan, S, 5-10, 175, Hollywood Chaminade-Madonna.
TAPE: https://www.hudl.com/profile/8040900/Ahmaud-Jordan
58. D’Sean Perry, DE/TE, 6-3, 200, Miami Gulliver Prep.
TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/6254483/DSean-Perry
59. Ronald Fanfan, WR, 6-2, 170, North Miami.
TAPE: https://www.hudl.com/profile/7552844/Ronald-Fanfan
60. Luis Cristobal, OG/OC, 6-2, 295, Miami Christopher Columbus.
TAPE: https://www.hudl.com/profile/5415710/Luis-Cristobal
Catch the South Florida High School Sports Radio Show each week on WQAM (560AM). For the past 11 years, the players and coaches who are making the headlines, join the program. You will learn a lot!
