For the past 48 years, we have been fortunate to have watched more South Florida prospects live than most.

In that time, we have watched athletes in the spring, summer, fall, at camps, combines and 7-on-7 events. We have even had the pleasure of seeing many of these quality student/athletes competing in other sports as well.

When we compiled these many lists during the years, it has been done by watching and evaluating – and not from going off what others say.

Our objective has always been to PROMOTE EVERY ATHLETE, so when we put out a group like this – even though many are not listed – we always promote and get them ALL to colleges and universities across the country.

This Class of 2019 has been among the best for the past three years – with many showcasing their skill level in the post season as well.

As you will see from this quality listing of talent, very few areas in this country can come close to producing what Miami-Dade and Broward have been able to boast for decades.

Remember, this is just a listing that will change after spring and before the 2018 season, so getting angry or upset is crazy – when the person you are talking about has more than likely been promoted 2-3 times already.

As we do every year, if there are prospects you feel we are missing – which is very rare – let us know and we will continue to focus much of our attention on that football player. Keep in mind that 60 players is just a sampling of the athletes we promote year round.

Just send the information to us at: Floridakids1@aol.com.

Here is a look at the Pre-Spring Top 60:

1. Frank Ladson, WR, 6-4, 170, Homestead South Dade.

TAPE: https://www.hudl.com/profile/7760463/Frank-Ladson-Jr

2. Tyrique Stevenson, S, 6-0, 180, Homestead South Dade.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/8706354/Tyrique-Stevenson

3. John Dunmore, WR, 6-2, 175, Hollywood Chaminade-Madonna.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/5538710/John-Dunmore

4. Joshua Sanguinetti, Athlete, 6-1, 170, Davie University School.

TAPE: https://www.hudl.com/profile/6001309/Joshua-Sanguinetti

5. Kenny McIntosh, RB, 6-1, 205, Davie University School.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/1747656/Kenny-McIntosh

6. Khris Bogle, DE, 6-4, 210, Fort Lauderdale Cardinal Gibbons.

TAPE: https://www.hudl.com/profile/6448495/Khris-Bogle

7. Brieon Fuller, WR, 6-1, 175, Doral Academy.

TAPE: https://www.hudl.com/profile/6608497/Brieon-Fuller

8. Jaden Davis, CB, 5-10, 165, Fort Lauderdale St. Thomas Aquinas.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/6704770/Jaden-Davis

9. Ge’mon Eaford, LB, 6-1, 200, Deerfield Beach.

TAPE: https://www.hudl.com/profile/6041716/Gemon-Eaford

10. Keontra Smith, S, 6-0, 205, Hollywood Chaminade-Madonna.

TAPE: https://www.hudl.com/profile/5482421/Keontra-Smith

11. Nay’quan Wright, RB, 5-8, 190, Miami Carol City.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/5514216/Nayquan-Wright

12. Te’Cory Couch, DB, 5-11, 165, Hollywood Chaminade-Madonna.

TAPE: https://www.hudl.com/profile/5482301/TECORY-COUCH

13. Jahmar Brown, LB, 6-1, 190, Fort Lauderdale St. Thomas Aquinas.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/5645825/Jahmar-Brown

14. Malcolm Ray, DT, 6-2, 235, Miami Carol City.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/8214555/Malcolm-ray

15. Vincent Murphy, OC/OG, 6-3, 285, Fort Lauderdale St. Thomas Aquinas.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/7525007/Vincent-Murphy

16. Samuel Brooks, Jr., OLB, 6-1, 195, Miami Northwestern.

TAPE: https://www.hudl.com/profile/5417056/Samuel-Brooks-Jr

17. Anthony Solomon, LB, 6-1, 200, Fort Lauderdale St. Thomas Aquinas.

TAPE: https://www.hudl.com/profile/5418429/Anthony-Solomon

18. Mark Fox, Jr., OT/OG, 6-4, 290, Miami Northwestern.

TAPE: https://www.hudl.com/profile/6134700/Mark-Fox-Jr

19. Braylen Ingraham, DE, 6-4, 260, Fort Lauderdale St. Thomas Aquinas.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/6434190/Braylen-Ingraham

20. Wardrick Wilson, OT, 6-5, 310, Doral Academy.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/5205554/Wardrick-Wilson

21. Daniel Carter, RB, 5-11, 195, Fort Lauderdale St. Thomas Aquinas.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/5546219/Daniel-Carter

22. Jordan Battle, S, 6-1, 170, Fort Lauderdale St. Thomas Aquinas.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/6287318/Jordan-Battle

23. Tiawan Mullen, CB, 5-10, 165, Coconut Creek.

TAPE: https://www.hudl.com/profile/6793063/Tiawan-Mullen

24. Diamante Howard, LB, 6-2, 185, Miami Southridge.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/4641154/Diamante-Howard

25. Denzel Daxson, DT, 6-3, 310, Doral Academy.

TAPE: https://www.hudl.com/profile/9925861/Denzel-Suh-Daxon

26. Calijah Kancey, DT, 6-0, 230, Miami Northwestern.

TAPE: https://www.hudl.com/profile/6172608/calijah-kancey

27. Tyler Scott, S/CB, 5-10, 180, Davie University School.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/2901004/Tyler-Scott

28. Myles Bell, CB, 6-0, 165, Fort Lauderdale St. Thomas Aquinas.

TAPE: https://www.hudl.com/profile/6287274/Myles-Bell

29. Larry “L.J.” Smith, OLB/LS, 6-0, 210, Miami Norland.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/6733696/Larry-LJ-Smith

30. Kalani Norris, WR/CB, 6-0, 160, Miami Christopher Columbus.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/6011785/Kalani-Norris

31. Nik Scalzo, QB, 5-11, 185, Fort Lauderdale Cardinal Gibbons.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/5275001/Nik-Scalzo

32. Cameron Williams, DE, 6-5, 220, Hollywood Chaminade-Madonna.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/8126693/Cameron-Williams

33. Zay Flowers, WR, 5-10, 170, Fort Lauderdale University School.

TAPE: https://www.hudl.com/profile/6294603/Zay-flowers

34. Semar “Ace” Melvin, CB, 5-11, 160, Fort Lauderdale St. Thomas Aquinas.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/6603336/Semar-Ace-Melvin

35. Gregory Reddick, S/CB, 5-10, 180, Miami Booker T. Washington.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/6174200/Gregory-Reddick

36. Jacquez Stuart, RB/WR, 5-9, 170, Miami Northwestern.

TAPE: https://www.hudl.com/profile/7495829/Jacquez-Stuart

37. Vincent Davis, RB, 5-9, 170, Fort Lauderdale Cardinal Gibbons.

TAPE: https://www.hudl.com/profile/6394361/Vincent-Davis

38. Tyler Jones, RB, 5-8, 175, Plantation American Heritage.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/5558871/Tyler-Jones

39. Demetries Ford, CB/RB, 5-8, 165, Miami Christopher Columbus.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/5403468/Demetries-Ford

40. Nigel White, RB, 5-9, 155, Fort Lauderdale St. Thomas Aquinas.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/7153921/Nigel-White

41. Kamryn Giles, S, 5-9.5, 190. Plantation American Heritage.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/5645918/Kamryn-Giles

42. Tatum Bethune, DE, 6-0, 210, Miami Central.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/8173536/Tatum-Bethune

43. Clarence Burley, DB, 5-8, 160, Plantation American Heritage.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/6083659/clarence-burley

44. Khymani Martin, Athlete, 6-2, 180, Davie Western.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/9200651/Khymani-Martin

45. Daniel Richardson, QB, 5-9, 185, Miami Carol City.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/5310244/Daniel-Richardson

46. Jacob Baptiste, RB, 5-11, 195, SW Ranches Archbishop McCarthy.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/7250985/Jacob-Baptiste

47. Kaleb Boateng, OL/DL, 6-4, 275, Fort Lauderdale.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/7534348/Kaleb-Boateng

48. Moezies Telfort, OLB/SS, 6-1, 205, Fort Lauderdale University School.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/9513995/Moezies-Telfort

49. Darius Williams, LB, 6-1, 210, Miami Norland.

TAPE: https://www.hudl.com/profile/6728714/Darius-Williams

50. Eddie Williams, OLB/S, 6-0, 180, Miami Palmetto.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/5416297/Eddie-Williams

51. Marcus LaFrance, DB, 6-1, 165, Fort Lauderdale St. Thomas Aquinas.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/7435933/Marcus-Lafrance

52. Christopher McDonald, DB, 5-10, 170, Miami Southridge.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/6634835/Christopher-McDonald-Jr

53. Lance Hollis, OL/DL, 6-0, 255, Davie Nova.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/7639463/Lance-Hollis

54. Avery Huff, LB, 6-3, 215, Fort Lauderdale St. Thomas Aquinas.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/8508413/Avery-Huff

55. Antonio Serrano, OG/OC, 6-2, 280, Fort Lauderdale St. Thomas Aquinas.

TAPE: https://www.hudl.com/profile/8967560/Antonio-Serrano

56. Jamari Williams, OT/OG, 6-4, 275, Fort Lauderdale Cardinal Gibbons.

TAPE: https://www.hudl.com/profile/6397378/Jamari-Williams

57. Ahmaud Jordan, S, 5-10, 175, Hollywood Chaminade-Madonna.

TAPE: https://www.hudl.com/profile/8040900/Ahmaud-Jordan

58. D’Sean Perry, DE/TE, 6-3, 200, Miami Gulliver Prep.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/6254483/DSean-Perry

59. Ronald Fanfan, WR, 6-2, 170, North Miami.

TAPE: https://www.hudl.com/profile/7552844/Ronald-Fanfan

60. Luis Cristobal, OG/OC, 6-2, 295, Miami Christopher Columbus.

TAPE: https://www.hudl.com/profile/5415710/Luis-Cristobal

PHOTO CREDIT – ANDREW IVINS, 247SPORTS