WASHINGTON (CBSMiami) – Time is running out for Congress to either agree to a new budget plan or face another government shutdown at midnight.

The Senate is expected to vote on, and pass, a budget compromise which was hammered out by leadership from both sides of the aisle.

“No one would suggest it is perfect but we worked hard to find common ground,” said Senate Majority leader Mitch McConnell.

“It has required concessions, sometimes painful, by both sides,” said Senate Minority leader Chuck Schumer.

The crux of the deal raises federal budget caps for two years almost equally on defense and domestic programs spending. The deal also earmarks $90 billion for areas hit by hurricanes and wildfires, $20 billion for infrastructure, and $6 billion for the opioid crisis.

President Trump has hailed the agreement.

The Budget Agreement today is so important for our great Military. It ends the dangerous sequester and gives Secretary Mattis what he needs to keep America Great. Republicans and Democrats must support our troops and support this Bill! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 7, 2018

Two groups in the House, however, may prove to be a roadblock.

House Minority leader Nancy Pelosi spoke for more than eight hours, the longest continuous speech on the House floor in well over a century. She and some Democrats say without a commitment from House Speaker Paul Ryan to put the DACA immigration issue to a vote, they won’t support the bill.

“What are you afraid of? Give us a vote, let the House work its will,” said Pelosi.

Conservative Republicans also have a problem with the bill, they see increased spending as fiscally irresponsible.

“They’re selling out our kids and grandkids by making them suffer under the burden of tens of trillions of dollars in debt that they cannot possibly pay,” said Rep. Mo Brooks, R-AL.

The Senate deal only funds the government for six more weeks. If after that time lawmakers can’t agree on a long-term deal, the government could face another shutdown.