By Larry Blustein
PLAYER: Bryce Gowdy

POSITION: WR

SCHOOL: Deerfield Beach

CLASS: 2020

HEIGHT: 6-2

WEIGHT: 195

SCOUTING: As we now head toward spring, it is evident that Deerfield Beach will certainly be among the favorites to make it to Orlando in December in 8A. With a number of prospects on this talented roster, the coaching staff will now get this program ready for the 2018 season. Among the talented young men expected to make a huge impact is this quality sophomore, who has everything you are looking for in a top-flight receiver. He runs, catches and is very athletic. Has already turned heads and attracted the attention of the fan websites with his size, quickness and ability to play this game. Has the chance – with a solid spring and offseason – to be among the nation’s top football prospects for the Class of 2020. Having watched him play, this is exactly what the Bucks need to give them another big play football prospect. Everyone is anxious to watch him lineup this coming season. Already has colleges following him from all over the country!

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/7940274/Bryce-Gowdy

