LOS ANGELES (CBSMiami) – Reality star turned former White House aide Omarosa Manigault-Newman opened up to her “Big Brother: Celebrity Edition” co-star Ross Matthews about life in the White House and it was not pretty.

In the episode, which will air tonight at 8 p.m. on CBS4, Matthews asked Omarosa why she went.

“I felt, like, it was like a call to duty, I felt like I was serving my country, not serving him. Whenever was it that,” she told him.

“That makes sense,” he replies.

Omarosa, who was the director of communications for the White House Office of Public Liaison, said her sense of pride for serving her country quickly took an ugly turn.

“Like I was haunted by tweets like, every single day, like what is he going to tweet next,” she told Matthews.

“Does anybody say to him, ‘What are you doing,” asked Matthews.

“I mean I tried to be that person and then all of the people around him attacked me. It was like ‘keep her away’, ‘don’t give her access’, ‘don’t let her talk to him’ and it’s like, Ivanka’s there, Jared’s there and its,,,” she replied.

“Who, who has that power to say ‘What’s going on,” Matthew cut in.

“I don’t know. I’m not there. I don’t, it’s not, it’s not my circus, it’s not my monkeys. You know I’d like to say ‘not my problem’ but I can’t say that because it’s bad,” said Omarosa.

When Matthews asked “Should we be worried,” Omarosa slowly nodded her head.

“Don’t say that. Ugh because we are worried but I need you to say ‘no, it’s going to be ok’,” he told her.

“Okay. No, it’s going to not be ok. It’s not. It’s so bad,” she replied.

During the episode, Omarosa proclaimed herself a “reality TV legend.”

Feisty and often confrontational, Omarosa made her reality TV debut in 2004 as a contestant on Donald Trump’s “The Apprentice.” She formed a close relationship with Trump and created a dating show called “The Ultimate Merger” with him in 2020.

Omarosa help in his presidential campaign and Trump made her one of his aides.

Last December, she made a high profile exit from the White House. Some reports indicate she was fired and had to be dragged, kicking and screaming, from the White House. Omarosa denies that and said she merely resigned.