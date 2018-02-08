By Alex Donno
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – As the 3:00 PM Thursday trade deadline approaches, the Miami Heat have made their first deal.

The Heat acquire a familiar face, sending Okaro White to Atlanta in exchange for forward Luke Babbitt. Babbitt spent last season in Miami, starting 55 games. He joined the Hawks last summer in free agency, but now he’s back.

Babbitt shot 41.4% from three last season, ranking in the top 1o in the NBA in 3-point percentage. So far this season he’s shooting over 44% from three.

Ira Winderman from the South Florida Sun Sentinel wonders if the Babbitt trade could have anything to do with Kelly Olynyk’s shoulder injury.

