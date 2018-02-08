Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

COCOA (CBSMiami) – Homicide detectives are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect.

According to authorities, he is a white male in his early-to-mid twenties with dark hair, a short goatee and average build.

He was last seen wearing a black short sleeve, button down shirt, loose fitting blue jeans and black shoes.

Detectives believe he may have been heading towards South Florida, possibly in the Hialeah area, traveling in the victim’s vehicle.

The homicide in question took place at the Dixie Motel in Cocoa.

Authorities have determined that the victim arrived at the motel on Tuesday at approximately 5 p.m. accompanied by the suspect.

The victim is identified as Terry Scott Hilliard, a 65-year-old white male from Ocala.

Detectives are currently working with the victim’s family and agents with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement in an attempt to identify the suspect and gather evidence in this ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Central Florida CRIMELINE at 1-800-423-TIPS.

Callers will remain anonymous and can be eligible for cash rewards of up to $5,000 in this case.