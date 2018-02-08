Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Dwyane Wade is coming back to Miami in what is being considered a trade deadline shocker.

Wade left Miami for the Chicago Bulls in 2016 and later signed with the Cleveland Cavaliers last summer, joining his friend and former Heat teammate LeBron James.

Since then, the team has decided to look for younger talent and the Heat acquired Wade.

News of his return to South Florida spread fast Thursday with congratulations coming from Heat players to even the Miami Police Department.

“It’s good man. I’m happy for him. I’m happy for the opportunity to play the game of basketball with him, to lead with him. The guys are excited about the opportunity,” Udonis Haslem told CBS4 News. “He and I talked about playing together but we didn’t see it happening so soon. We figured it would probably be next year.”

Then his former teammate, Lebron James chimed in on Instagram, saying, “Truly happy for my brother @dwyanewade!! It’s how it’s suppose to be. Love you my guy!! #WadeCountyBack⚡️”

The Miami Police Department had a clever way of saying their congratulations, tweeting a missing person’s flyer with Wade’s picture on it saying he had been recovered.

Miami-Dade Public Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho shared his congrats as well, tweeting, “It’s good to have you back! Welcome home @ DwyaneWade. # WadeCounty.”

South Florida mayors also shared their congrats.

City of Miami Mayor Francis Suarez tweeted out, “Welcome home @ DwyaneWade! I think I speak for all of # Miami when I say can’t wait to see number 3 back on the court with a @ MiamiHEAT jersey again. # WadeCounty is back!”

Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez welcomed back D-Wade with an altered graphic on twitter made to look like Miami-Dade’s logo but ‘Wade’ replaced the ‘Dade’ portion of it.

While the news may have come sooner than some thought, Wade, who played for the Heat for 13 years, has said in the past he wanted to finish his career with the Miami Heat.