MIAMI (CBSMiami) – In a trade deadline shocker, the prodigal son has returned. The Miami Heat have acquired Dwyane Wade from the Cleveland Cavaliers.

“It’s good man. I’m happy for him. I’m happy for the opportunity to play the game of basketball with him, to lead with him. The guys are excited about the opportunity,” Udonis Haslem told CBS4 News. “He and I talked about playing together but we didn’t see it happening so soon. We figured it would probably be next year….I can see him fitting in right away.”

Wade departed Miami for the Chicago Bulls as a free agent in 2016. He signed in Cleveland last summer to join LeBron James (after the Bulls bought him out,) but the Cavaliers are now looking to go younger.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski broke the story on Thursday afternoon:

Cleveland is trading Dwyane Wade to Miami, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 8, 2018

As Cleveland remade its roster with young, athletic wing players, organization gave him a chance to return home to Miami and worked out a deal to send him back to the Heat, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 8, 2018

Miami will send a heavily protected second-round pick to Cleveland for Wade, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 8, 2018

The face of the Miami Heat franchise is headed back home. Wade spent 13 years in a Heat uniform, winning three championships along the way. He recently stated his desire to finish his career with the Miami Heat. His wish becomes a reality, even sooner than expected.

As noted by Wojnarowski, the Heat didn’t have to give up a crucial asset to bring Wade back to South Florida. Miami will send the Cavs a heavily protected second-round draft pick.

Ira Winderman from the South Florida Sun Sentinel shared Hassan Whiteside’s immediate reaction to finding out Wade is returning.

“Are you for real?” Whiteside asked. Hassan was grinning from ear to ear when talking about his on-court chemistry with Wade. “I love D-Wade, man! Throw them lobs. That would be great. His IQ is amazing and sometimes people take that for granted.”