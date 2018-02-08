Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI BEACH (CBSMiami) – An arrest has been made in a deadly shooting last month on Miami Beach.

Jeremiah Dorvilus, 31, has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the shooting death of Kamil Patel on January 25th.

Patel’s girlfriend told police she and Patel were walking together in an alley in the 1400 block of Collins Court when an Accord drove around them and then stopped in their path. A man, who police identified as Tyrone Jackson, then got out of the passenger side and shot Patel twice. He then got back in the car which drove off.

Patel was taken to Jackson Memorial where he was pronounced dead.

Miami police found the Accord and Dorvilus on January 30th. The car turned out to be stolen but it had not been reported. During questioning, Dorvilus reportedly admitted to police he was in possession of the white Honda Accord captured on surveillance video at the scene of the murder.

A third man who was in the car at the time of the shooting reportedly told police the events that led up to the shooting and that it was Jackson who shot Patel.

Police have not said why Jackson shot Patel.

Jackson remains on the loose. He’s considered armed and dangerous.