LANTANA (CBSMiami) – Two people are dead and three others hurt following a murder, wrong-way chase and deputy-involved shooting in Lantana.

It all started, police say, when a man shot and killed a woman in a Lake Worth shopping center parking lot, then led deputies on a wrong-way chase on I-95, causing several accidents before he was shot by Palm Beach County sheriff’s deputy.

Palm Beach County Sheriff Rick Bradshaw said after the suspect shot the woman, he put her in the car with him and drove off.

Deputies and Florida Highway Patrol troopers pursued the suspect as he drove south in the northbound lanes of I-95, causing three separate collisions in the Lantana area between West Palm Beach and Fort Lauderdale.

When police stopped his vehicle, a trooper tried to Tase him but the Taser failed, according to Sheriff Bradshaw. The deputy, fearing for his life and that of the trooper, then shot and killed the man, Bradshaw said.

The unidentified woman, who was shot in Lake Worth, was also in the car dead.

Prior to the Lake Worth shooting, the man had been involved in a West Palm Beach shooting Tuesday afternoon.

I-95 Northbound from Lantana Rd. to 6th Avenue is closed for the rest of the day due to the incident.

Use the Florida Turnpike as an alternate if you are heading North.

