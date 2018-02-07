Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

WASHINGTON (CBSMiami) – Lawmakers on Capitol Hill have until Thursday to prevent a second government shutdown this year.

There’s plenty of optimism on Capitol Hill that a deal is close. Over at the White House, though, the President Donald Trump says if immigration isn’t properly dealt with, a shutdown might actually be helpful.

“If we have to shut it down because the Democrats don’t want safety and unrelated but still related, they don’t want to take care of our military then shut it down. We’ll go with another shutdown,” said Trump.

Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle believe they can and will avoid another government shutdown before Thursday’s deadline for a budget. A deal could come as soon as today, despite the curveball thrown by the President through at negotiations on Tuesday.

“He’s the only guy who finds anything good in a shutdown so that’s not helpful, our goal here isn’t to play ‘mother may I’ with him,” said Sen. Tim Kaine, D-VA

“A government shutdown is never the answer to any problem and I don’t believe we’re in any danger of having another government shutdown,” said Sen. Susan Collins, R-ME.

Senate leaders from both parties met Tuesday and were optimistic that a deal could be imminent. Both sides suggested they were close on terms that would raise spending limits on the military and domestic programs.

“I think we’re on the way to getting an agreement and on the way to getting an agreement very soon,” said Senate Majority leader Mitch McConnell.

Earlier in the day, the House voted to pass a short-term government spending bill that would expire next month. It would, however, provide new funding to the military through September.

Negotiations on the budget are also tied closely to negotiations on immigration and DACA, the status of illegal immigrants brought to the U.S. as children. Senators John McCain and Christopher Coons are expected to introduce a bi-partisan plan to the Senate next week that would extend DACA protections in exchange for border security funding, but not a wall. The White House, on Monday, rejected that plan.