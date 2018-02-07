Filed Under:Hialeah, Jackson Memorial Hospital, Juvenile Assessment Center, Knife Attack, Local TV, Teen Arrested

HIALEAH (CBSMiami) – A teenager has been arrested after allegedly attacking his parents at their Hialeah home.

According to Hialeah Police, at approximately 10:10 p.m. on Tuesday night, Luis Galvan Sr. heard his wife screaming for help and ran to assist her.

Galvan found his 17-year-old son on top of his mother, stabbing her in the back with a knife, police say.

He immediately ran to help his wife and was also stabbed several times while attempting to take the knife away from his son.

Galvan was able to get the knife and detain his son until authorities arrived.

Both Galvan and his wife were airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital.

Galvan’s son was transported to the Juvenile Assessment Center, where police say he was charged accordingly.

