MIAMI (CBSMiami) — The Spice Girls are reportedly getting back together – at least for a little while.

TMZ reports the gang is getting back together for their tour expected to kick off sometime in the late summer.

Victoria Beckham (Posh Spice), Geri Halliwell (Sexy Spice), Emma Bunton (Baby Spice), Melanie C (Scary Spice, and Mel B (Sporty Spice) met last week with their former manager Simon Fuller.

Sources told TMZ the meeting was meant for a “rough planning” of a U.S. and U.K tour.

They also said the girls plan to hit the stage in England first then head to the U.S.

