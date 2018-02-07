Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI GARDENS (CBSMiami) – Police are looking for a man that may be responsible for several armed robberies in South Florida.

At 5 p.m. on Super Bowl Sunday, the Subway restaurant near County Line Road and 441 was robbed by a white male with a gun and a pronounced limp.

The clerk working at the time followed company policy and handed over the cash while the robber pointed his handgun right at him.

Two days later on Tuesday, the Subway restaurant at Northwest 198th Street and Northwest 2nd Avenue was also robbed.

It appears that the same man used the same gun to rob both Subway’s.

This time he jumped over the counter and ripped out the cash register himself. When jumping back over the counter the robber appeared to miss his target and instead went face-first into the floor.

He quickly recovered, scooped up the cash and ran out the door.

The robber, wearing a hoodie, glasses, a dark red polo and sporting a mustache, looks very similar to a man that the FBI is searching for in connection with an armed bank robbery.

A Chase Bank branch in Hollywood was robbed, also on Tuesday, by a person that looks strikingly similar to the Subway robber.

It is believed that this subject robbed the same Chase bank on two other occasions.

That brings us to Wednesday, where it appears the same robber hit a TD Bank in Aventura.

Sources close to the story tell CBS4’s Hank Tester that the bank robber and the Subway robber are one in the same, and that he has been taken into custody.

Authorities have yet to confirm the arrest and are continuing to investigate each crime.