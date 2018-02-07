Follow WQAM on Twitter | Facebook
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The son of former Miami Dolphins cornerback Patrick Surtain is one of the nation’s top high school recruits.
On National Signing Day, Patrick Surtain Jr. signed with the Alabama Crimson Tide. The 5-star cornerback from American Heritage chose Albama over LSU.
Meanwhile, Dolphins free agent wide receiver Jarvis Landry, an LSU alum, was clearly disappointed by Pat Jr’s decision. He took to Twitter to vent.
Harsh words, and they didn’t go unnoticed by Pat Sr. The Dolphins legend fired back at Landry.
While these tweets are probably more indicative of a friendly college football rivalry than any schism between Surtain and Landry, it provides some much needed entertainment for Dolphins fans. The first preseason game isn’t for nearly six months.