MIAMI (CBSMiami) – One person is dead, a second hospitalized, after a shooting in Downtown Miami.
Around midnight, police were dispatched to 170 SE 3rd Avenue to check out reports of an unconscious man.
When officers arrived they found a man who had been shot and appeared to be dead. They also found a second man who had been shot, he was rushed to the Ryder Trauma Center.
A man, who did not want to be identified, said his son was stopped at a light and saw the shooting.
“A man jumps out and started shooting at a car that was on the sidewalk. The one on the sidewalk bucks out and a tried to run out and hit my son’s car,” he said.
One person, possibly the gunman, was handcuffed and put into the back of a patrol car. Police are now trying to determine what led to the shooting.