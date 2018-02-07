Filed Under:Local TV, Miami, Miami Shooting, Rielle Creighton

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – One person is dead, a second hospitalized, after a shooting in Downtown Miami.

Around midnight, police were dispatched to 170 SE 3rd Avenue to check out reports of an unconscious man.

When officers arrived they found a man who had been shot and appeared to be dead. They also found a second man who had been shot, he was rushed to the Ryder Trauma Center.

A man, who did not want to be identified, said his son was stopped at a light and saw the shooting.

“A man jumps out and started shooting at a car that was on the sidewalk. The one on the sidewalk bucks out and a tried to run out and hit my son’s car,” he said.

One person, possibly the gunman, was handcuffed and put into the back of a patrol car. Police are now trying to determine what led to the shooting.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Get Your Daily DoseHere's some good news just for you.
Weather Forecast 24/7Check for current temps and what to expect throughout the day
CBS4 New Home For Florida Lottery

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch