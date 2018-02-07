Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – There’s no denying that 2018 was a successful recruiting cycle for Miami Hurricanes head coach Mark Richt and his staff.
The Hurricanes will have a top 10 class, (probably even top 5) when the dust settles, but could it have been even better?
Miami already had 19 signees from December’s early signing period. On Wednesday’s National Signing Day, they added four more:
4-Star American Heritage Defensive Tackle Nesta Silvera
4-Star Georgia Stockbridge Wide Receiver Marquez Ezzard
3-Star Jacksonville Sandalwood Defensive Tackle Jordan Miller
3-Star Miami Northwestern Cornerback Nigel Bethel
Miami’s class now stands at 23 players, with a handful of blue chippers choosing other schools over the Canes on NSD.
The Hurricanes were hoping to land one of the 5-star corners out of American Heritage, but Patrick Surtain Jr chose Alabama and Tyson Campbell decided on Georgia. Their Heritage teammate, 4-star DE Andrew Chatfield, chose Florida over Miami, FSU and Oklahoma.
3-Star DE/DT Jamarcus Chatman out of Rome (GA) chose Florida State over Miami, Virginia Tech and North Carolina.