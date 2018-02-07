By Alex Donno
Filed Under:560 WQAM, Alex Donno, Miami Hurricanes, National Signing Day, NCAA Football

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – There’s no denying that 2018 was a successful recruiting cycle for Miami Hurricanes head coach Mark Richt and his staff.

The Hurricanes will have a top 10 class, (probably even top 5) when the dust settles, but could it have been even better?

Miami already had 19 signees from December’s early signing period. On Wednesday’s National Signing Day, they added four more:

4-Star American Heritage Defensive Tackle Nesta Silvera 

4-Star Georgia Stockbridge Wide Receiver Marquez Ezzard

3-Star Jacksonville Sandalwood Defensive Tackle Jordan Miller

3-Star Miami Northwestern Cornerback Nigel Bethel

Miami’s class now stands at 23 players, with a handful of blue chippers choosing other schools over the Canes on NSD.

The Hurricanes were hoping to land one of the 5-star corners out of American Heritage, but Patrick Surtain Jr chose Alabama and Tyson Campbell decided on Georgia. Their Heritage teammate, 4-star DE Andrew Chatfield, chose Florida over Miami, FSU and Oklahoma.

3-Star DE/DT Jamarcus Chatman out of Rome (GA) chose Florida State over Miami, Virginia Tech and North Carolina.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Get Your Daily DoseHere's some good news just for you.
Weather Forecast 24/7Check for current temps and what to expect throughout the day
CBS4 New Home For Florida Lottery

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch