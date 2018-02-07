Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Now that Brightline’s trains are rolling into Ft. Lauderdale, the commuter express rail has its sites set on Miami-Dade.

But before it sets up stops at the Miami Central Station, which is being built downtown, county Mayor Carlos Gimenez wants the state to conduct a safety review.

In a letter sent last month to the Florida Department of Transportation, Gimenez referenced the two deaths in the company’s first month of operation in Broward and the four deadly incidents since testing began last year, according to CBS4 news partner The Miami Herald.

The mayor wants the FDOT to review all of the crossings in the county for the Florida East Coast Railway corridor and establish a “plan of action in order to enhance safety for the public.”

Following the two deadly accident last month, the Coral Gables-based rail line said they’re planning a safety blitz including public service announcements and more signage. They’ve also safety ambassadors at the busiest intersections to keep people off the tracks when the crossing guard arms are down.

The addition of Brightline trains to the FEC tracks is significant change since they were used mostly by slower moving freight trains. Some have speculated that those killed thought they could beat the slow-moving train. In each of the incidents, people were either walking or riding a bicycle across the tracks after safety gates dropped, lights flashed and a piercing whistle sounded.

Brightline trains can reach speeds of 79 mph and pass crossings in a matter of seconds.

While cautious, Gimenez supports Brightline’s expansion into the county which will link up the downtown areas of South Florida’s tri-county area. Brightline said Phase III of their expansion will take them north to Orlando.

In response to Gimenez’s request of the state, Brightline issued the following statement:

“Brightline shares Mayor Gimenez’ interest to prioritize safety. We have been working with Miami-Dade County, School District of Miami Dade, SFRTA and stakeholders and emergency responders at all cities along the corridor on the implementation of the new passenger rail service. We are working on a new PSA campaign and increased community outreach, like safety ambassadors and message boards at crossings, all of which will implemented prior to the start of testing. We have been and will continue reaching out to our partners along the corridor and asking them to engage with us in this outreach effort.”