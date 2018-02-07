Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) — The official Deadpool 2 trailer has arrived, introducing Josh Brolin’s time traveling villain “Cable” and throwing some shade at Justice League.
The trailer includes a lot of intense action scenes and of course, humor.
In typical Deadpool fashion, Ryan Reynolds, as Deadpool’s alter ego Wade Wilson, breaks the fourth wall to complain about the film’s incomplete visual effects when Cable’s metal arm is missing.
Deadpool says, “Why are the visual effects not done? It’s a metal arm! It’s not like we’re trying to remove a mustache!”. This is a reference to “Justice League’s” expensive reshoots which included digitally removing Henry Cavill’s facial hair in post-production.
There’s Deadpool playing with some dolls. You’ve got to watch the trailer to understand.
Adding more humor into the marketing plan is the movie poster with Deadpool and Cable which looks like the Sistene Chapel ceiling.
Then there’s the film’s official synopsis which is not something you should take too seriously.
After surviving a near fatal bovine attack, a disfigured cafeteria chef (Wade Wilson) struggles to fulfill his dream of becoming Mayberry’s hottest bartender while also learning to cope with his lost sense of taste. Searching to regain his spice for life, as well as a flux capacitor, Wade must battle ninjas, the yakuza, and a pack of sexually aggressive canines, as he journeys around the world to discover the importance of family, friendship, and flavor – finding a new taste for adventure and earning the coveted coffee mug title of World’s Best Lover.
The first Deadpool movie, released back in February 2016, grossed more than $700 million at the box office.
Deadpool 2 hits theaters May 18.