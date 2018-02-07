Filed Under:Deputy-involved Shooting, I-95, Lantana, Local TV

LANTANA (CBSMiami) – There’s been a crash and deputy involved shooting in Lantana.

Chase, Crash & Deputy Involved Shooting On I 95

According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office, the crash and shooting happened on I-95 near Lantana Road. (Source: CBS4)

A man reportedly shot a woman in Lake Worth and then took her in a car and fled the scene.

Deputies chased the suspect and the car then caught fire on I-95.

When the suspect got out of the car, deputies reportedly shot him.

The woman who was originally shot is dead.

A portion of the highway has been shutdown.

Deputies say the I-95 Northbound from Lantana Rd. to 6th Avenue will be closed for the rest of the day due to the incident.

Your best option now is to take the Florida Turnpike if you are heading North.

This story is developing. Check back with cbsmiami.com for the latest information. 

