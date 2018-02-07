Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

PLANTATION (CBSMiami) – The stars were out for Signing Day. The 5 Stars, that is.

Patrick Surtain Jr. and Tyson Campbell out of American Heritage Plantation are bound for the SEC. Campbell picking Georgia, and his fellow cornerback Surtain Jr. committing to Alabama.

For the Surtain’s football is a family business with new lessons on and off the field.

“I told him this is the first big business decision you’re going to make,” said Patrick Surtain, a former Miami Dolphins player. “Call the coaches and be respectful and tell them you decided you’re going to go with somebody else.”

Surtain Jr added, “This is the first time I’m going to make a man-decision. You know this is one of the biggest goals of my life.”

Across the nation, it was finally time to select a school, dawn a new hat, and put pen to paper. Decisions that tested some of the areas toughest football players.

Nigel Bethel, a cornerback commit for the University of Miami, told CBS4 “The recruiting process is a headache. I’m happy I’m a Cane now.”

It may be nerve-wracking but Bethel and some of his peers didn’t waste an opportunity to flash some stylish clothing.

Some even showed off a little attitude using a Chucky doll as a prop.

Miami defensive tackle commit Nesta Silvera explained “I don’t know if ya’ll ever seen the Chucky movies but Chucky is savage. He’ll kill anything. So that’s my mentality on the field.”

Mark Richt and the Hurricanes are happy to hear those words after losing a chunk of their defensive line.

The Canes are expected to finish with a top 10 recruiting class. Adding some more pieces after a successful early signing period.

“A day like today when you add four to it they say oh you only got four today. Well that’s because we got 19 the time before,” Richt explained. “You have to look at the class in totality. And we keep recruiting like this there’s going to be a lot of happy Hurricane fans. I can tell you that.”