MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Longtime verbal commit Nesta Silvera put pen to paper on Wednesday morning. The 4-star defensive tackle from American Heritage is officially a Miami Hurricane.
Silvera shared the National Signing Day stage with American Heritage teammates (CB) Patrick Surtain Jr, (CB) Tyson Campbell and (DE) Andrew Chatfield. The Hurricanes were hoping to land one of the cornerbacks, but Surtain chose Alabama and Chatfield signed with Georgia. Chatfield, meanwhile, is on his way to the University of Florida.
Silvera has an opportunity to play significant snaps, if not start, as a true freshman in 2018. Miami lost their top two defensive tackles to the NFL draft after their junior seasons. With Kendrick Norton and RJ McIntosh heading to the league, Silvera becomes a hot commodity in Coral Gables.
The South Florida native is happy to stay home for his college career.
“Miami is home,” Silvera said. “It’s the crib, you know? Why not stay home and make the crib great?”
Silvera comes in with great size at 6’2″ and 295 lbs. As a senior at Heritage, he recorded 107 tackles, 31 tackles for loss, 12 sacks and a fumble recovery for a touchdown.