WASHINGTON (CBSMiami) – President Donald Trump has threatened another government shut down if Congress doesn’t fix the nation’s immigration laws.

On Tuesday, President Trump hosted a law-enforcement roundtable at the White House which focused on combatting the violent street gang MS-13.

“We’ve never seen anything like this, this level of ferocity and this level of violence,” he told the gathering.

The President called for hardball tactics to force Congress to fix the nation’s immigration laws.

“I’d love to see a shutdown if we don’t get this stuff taken care of,” said Trump.

Meanwhile, the White House continues to weigh the release of a Democratic response to a Republican memo that criticizes the Department of Justice and the FBI’s use of surveillance in the Russia investigation.

“If he decides to keep the Democratic memo under wraps the American people are going to be forced to wonder what is the President trying to hide,” said Senate Minority leader Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-NY.

The House Intelligence Committee voted unanimously Monday to release the Democrats’ 10-page document which addresses the Republican memo point by point – rebutting accusations of political bias at the FBI when it requested warrants to spy on former Trump campaign aide Carter Page.

“Republicans are for letting all of this information out there provided we scrub for sources and methods,” said House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-WI.

The President recently said he is willing and even looking forward to being interviewed by Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s team if his attorneys approve. Those lawyers are now trying to narrow Mueller’s line of questioning in order to limit the legal traps.

The House Intelligence committee was preparing to interview Steve Bannon on Tuesday, the president’s former chief strategist, as part of its probe, but that meeting has been rescheduled for next week.