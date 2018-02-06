Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

WASHINGTON (CBSMiami) – It is now up to President Donald Trump to decide whether the Democratic rebuttal on the FBI’s Russia investigation will be released to the public.

The President gave the “okay” to declassify the Republican version last week. Mr. Trump now has five days to release, or not release, the Democratic response to a GOP memo accusing the Department of Justice and the FBI of abusing their surveillance powers in the Russia investigation.

“We want to make sure that the White House does not redact our memo for political purposes and obviously that’s a deep concern,” said Rep. Adam Schiff, the ranking Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee.

Schiff authored the 10-page rebuttal. He believes the House Intelligence Committee’s investigation, and the FBI probe led by Special Counsel Rober Mueller, is inching closer to the Trump administration.

“There is a rising sense of panic clearly within the White House and as well as on the Hill,” said Schiff.

On Monday, Mr. Trump attacked top Democrats at an event in Ohio where he was supposed to tout his tax reform plan. He ended going off script and seemed to celebrate his release of the GOP memo last week.

“Oh, but did we catch them in the act or what? You know what I’m talking about – oh but did we catch them in the act. They are very embarrassed. They never thought they were going to get caught. We caught him. Eh? We caught em. Oh, it’s so much fun, like, the great sleuth,” he enthusiastically told the crowd.

The GOP memo accused the FBI of political bias when it requested warrants to spy on former Trump campaign aide Carter Page.

Page, who had been on the FBI’s radar since 2013 for his past contacts with Russia, spoke about the investigation Monday night on Fox News.

“People within the Trump campaign who had any connection, positive or otherwise, with Russia were constantly the number one target for attack,” he said.

If Mr. Trump objects to the Democratic release becoming public, the committee could ask the full House to vote on whether it should be released.