Filed Under:Falcon Rocket, Local TV, SpaceX, Tesla

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

CAPE CANAVERAL (CBSMiami) – The most powerful rocket on the planet is scheduled to make its debut test launch.

SpaceX’s Falcon Heavy, the most powerful rocket since Apollo’s Saturn V, is scheduled to blast off at 1:30 p.m. from Cape Canaveral.

On board will be a cherry red original model Tesla Roadster which Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk wants to put into orbit around Mars.

“Like a lot of people don’t understand what’s the purpose of sending a car to Mars. There’s no point, obviously,” said Musk. “It’s just for fun and to get the public excited, but as you were saying, it’s normally when a new rocket is tested, they put something really boring on board, like a block of concrete or a chunk of steel or something.”

SpaceX hopes the Falcon Heavy will one day carry humans into space and fly missions with crews to the Moon or Mars.

The first stage of the Falcon Heavy is composed of three Falcon 9 nine-engine cores whose 27 Merlin engines together generate over five million pounds of thrust, equal to approximately eighteen 747 aircraft.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Get Your Daily DoseHere's some good news just for you.
Weather Forecast 24/7Check for current temps and what to expect throughout the day
CBS4 New Home For Florida Lottery

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch