Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
CAPE CANAVERAL (CBSMiami) – The most powerful rocket on the planet is scheduled to make its debut test launch.
SpaceX’s Falcon Heavy, the most powerful rocket since Apollo’s Saturn V, is scheduled to blast off at 1:30 p.m. from Cape Canaveral.
On board will be a cherry red original model Tesla Roadster which Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk wants to put into orbit around Mars.
“Like a lot of people don’t understand what’s the purpose of sending a car to Mars. There’s no point, obviously,” said Musk. “It’s just for fun and to get the public excited, but as you were saying, it’s normally when a new rocket is tested, they put something really boring on board, like a block of concrete or a chunk of steel or something.”
SpaceX hopes the Falcon Heavy will one day carry humans into space and fly missions with crews to the Moon or Mars.
The first stage of the Falcon Heavy is composed of three Falcon 9 nine-engine cores whose 27 Merlin engines together generate over five million pounds of thrust, equal to approximately eighteen 747 aircraft.