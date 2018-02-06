By Larry Blustein
PLAYER: Maurice Underwood

POSITION: QB

SCHOOL: Miami Central

CLASS: 2019

HEIGHT: 6-3

WEIGHT: 175

SCOUTING: It seems like it was just yesterday when this record-setting youth standout was playing for the famed Liberty City and Gwen Cherry Optimist programs, then during his freshman year at Champagnat Catholic before settling in with the Rockets. While he had to split time the past two season, this year, you can expect the Marshall University commitment to give this program plenty of balance on the offensive side of the ball. Has the size and arm strength – and now will pick up valuable playing time in 2018 as this program looks to make a return to Orlando – missing the past two years. You can certainly see his maturity, being around a program that is always loaded with elite football talent. Keep an eye on Underwood throughout the year as he looks to have a breakout season. Had a very solid Class of 2019 Legends All-Star Game.

TAPE: https://www.hudl.com/profile/6603027/Maurice-Underwood

