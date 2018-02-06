Filed Under:Local TV, Mariano Fernandez, Miami Beach, RIU Hotels & Resorts

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI BEACH (CBSMiami) — A former top Miami Beach city official is under arrest.

Former building official Mariano Fernandez surrendered Tuesday to authorities, CBS4 News partners the Miami Herald reports.

sdasd Fmr. Top Miami Beach Official Accused of Accepting Hotel Stays For Favors

Mariano Fernandez (Source: CBS4)

Fernandez is facing allegations he accepted free stays at resorts and was given discounted trips to the Dominican Republic and Mexico while doing favors for Spanish hotel chain RIU Hotel & Resorts.

As the top building official, Fernandez had major say over inspections and permits for construction and renovation projects.

The charges were expected after Fernandez was fired late last year by the city and had been suspended since August.

Prosecutors believe Fernandez regularly solicited free and comped rooms for him and his employees and even helped organize “team-building” retreats with deeply discounted rates.

Fernandez is now facing a charge of unlawful compensation.

He and his attorney declined to comment on the matter as they walked into the State Attorney’s Office on Tuesday.

Prosecutors are also going after the hotel chain, filing unlawful compensation charges against executives of the chain which has more than 100 hotels in 19 countries. This includes a resort on South Beach.

The State Attorney’s office will hold a new conference regarding the case later in the day.

Check back with cbsmiami.com for the latest updates on this story after the press conference.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Get Your Daily DoseHere's some good news just for you.
Weather Forecast 24/7Check for current temps and what to expect throughout the day
CBS4 New Home For Florida Lottery

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch