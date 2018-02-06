Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI BEACH (CBSMiami) — A former top Miami Beach city official is under arrest.

Former building official Mariano Fernandez surrendered Tuesday to authorities, CBS4 News partners the Miami Herald reports.

Fernandez is facing allegations he accepted free stays at resorts and was given discounted trips to the Dominican Republic and Mexico while doing favors for Spanish hotel chain RIU Hotel & Resorts.

As the top building official, Fernandez had major say over inspections and permits for construction and renovation projects.

The charges were expected after Fernandez was fired late last year by the city and had been suspended since August.

Prosecutors believe Fernandez regularly solicited free and comped rooms for him and his employees and even helped organize “team-building” retreats with deeply discounted rates.

Fernandez is now facing a charge of unlawful compensation.

He and his attorney declined to comment on the matter as they walked into the State Attorney’s Office on Tuesday.

Prosecutors are also going after the hotel chain, filing unlawful compensation charges against executives of the chain which has more than 100 hotels in 19 countries. This includes a resort on South Beach.

The State Attorney’s office will hold a new conference regarding the case later in the day.

Check back with cbsmiami.com for the latest updates on this story after the press conference.