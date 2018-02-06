Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
LONDON (CBSMiami) — WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange will likely remain in an embassy in London where he has been holed up since 2012 after losing a legal bid to have his arrest warrant dropped on Tuesday.
Assange has spent nearly six years in Ecuador’s London Embassy, refusing to step outside because British police would arrest him.
Assange sought sanctuary in the embassy back in 2012 after skipping bail in London to avoid being sent to Sweden on sexual assault allegations. Last year, Swedish authorities stopped pursuing the case saying they could not advance the investigation any further.
Assange’s attorney argued, without a case in Sweden, the British arrest warrant was meaningless.
Assange also fears being extradited to the US. The 46-year-old Australian could face charges including espionage, conspiracy, and theft for publishing tens of thousands of classified documents on his WikiLeaks site.