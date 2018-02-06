Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) –Those delicious french fries may be good for you, well, for your hairline but not for your waistline.
Japanese scientists say they’ve found a new treatment for hair loss using a silicon that McDonald’s adds to its french fries to prevent oil splatter.
According to a paper published in the journal Biomaterials, scientists were able to regrow hair in mice using the method.
The chemical helped the scientists mass-produce something called hair follicle germs which are a key ingredient in hair growth.
Preliminary research suggests the same method will be just as successful when it’s used on people.