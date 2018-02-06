Filed Under:Biomaterials, Hair Growth, Health, Local TV, McDonald's

MIAMI (CBSMiami) –Those delicious french fries may be good for you, well, for your hairline but not for your waistline.

French fries sit on a table at a McDonald’s restaurant February 15, 2006 in Des Plaines, Illinois. (Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Japanese scientists say they’ve found a new treatment for hair loss using a silicon that McDonald’s adds to its french fries to prevent oil splatter.

According to a paper published in the journal Biomaterials, scientists were able to regrow hair in mice using the method.

The chemical helped the scientists mass-produce something called hair follicle germs which are a key ingredient in hair growth.

Preliminary research suggests the same method will be just as successful when it’s used on people.

