EVERGLADES CITY (CBSMiami/AP) — “George” the great white shark is hanging out on South Florida’s western coast near the Everglades and Gulf of Mexico.
The shark-tracking organization OCEARCH reports George was spotted Sunday near the edge of Everglades National Park.
George was tagged in October 2016 off the coast of Massachusetts. Since then, he’s been spotted near the Atlantic coast from Nova Scotia to south Florida and had traveled more than 4,500 miles by Sunday. He was last recorded as 702 pounds and around 10 feet long.
OCEARCH chief science adviser Bob Hueter told CBS4 news partner The Miami Herald that George probably weighs closer to 1,000 pounds now.
As of late Sunday, George appeared to be making his way up Florida’s western coast toward Everglades City.
He’s not the only great white shark prowling our waters.
On Monday, a female great white shark named “Miss Costa” was recorded in the Atlantic, south/southeast of Big Pine Key.
Last month, another great white shark named “Savannah,” an eight foot-six inch female, was tracked about a mile off the coast of Miami-Dade.
