MIAMI (CBSMiami) — The Miami Marlins have fired their mascot, well the man inside the suit.

It seems like no one’s job is safe at the organization nowadays, not even for the man who plays Billy the Marlin.

Florida Marlins mascot Billy the Marlin entertains the crowd during a game.
(Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

On Tuesday, the team confirmed they fired the man who played the mascot, according to CBS4 News Partners the Miami Herald.

The team gave no reason for the firing.

While the man in the costume is out of a job,the team has no plans to get rid of Billy who has been their mascot since their inaugural season in 1993.

This comes days before the Marlins host their annual FanFest on Saturday at Marlins Park.

The team’s front office,now led by Derek Jeter, has gotten rid of some well-known faces on the team like Giancarlo Stanton, Marcell Ozuna, Dee Gordon and Christian Yelich.

The last time the team fired a person who played the mascot was in 2003 – a year after former owner Jeffrey Loria bought the team.

  1. Timothy R Henry says:
    February 6, 2018 at 12:44 pm

    Jeter is an idiot. How can you let go Giancarlo Stanton, Marcell Ozuna, Dee Gordon and Christian Yelich. No reason to come to a game anymore.

