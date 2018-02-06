By Alex Donno
Filed Under:560 WQAM, Alex Donno, Billy the Marlin, Miami Marlins, MLB

MIAMI (CBSMiami)- These are strange times for anyone associated with the Miami Marlins.

The team has already traded away fan-favorites like Giancarlo Stanton, Christian Yelich, Dee Gordon and Marcell Ozuna.

Now, they’ve reportedly fired Billy the Marlin!

Well… to be clear… they aren’t getting rid of the Billy character, but the guy in the suit. Even so, it sounds cold-blooded.

The move is first reported by Craig Mish of Sirius XM:

