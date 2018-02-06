Follow WQAM on Twitter | Facebook
MIAMI (CBSMiami)- These are strange times for anyone associated with the Miami Marlins.
The team has already traded away fan-favorites like Giancarlo Stanton, Christian Yelich, Dee Gordon and Marcell Ozuna.
Now, they’ve reportedly fired Billy the Marlin!
Well… to be clear… they aren’t getting rid of the Billy character, but the guy in the suit. Even so, it sounds cold-blooded.
The move is first reported by Craig Mish of Sirius XM:
Comments
Alex DonnoBorn and raised in Palmetto Bay, Florida, Alex attended high school at Westminster Christian. A lifelong fan of "The U," he went on to earn his...More from Alex Donno