PEMBROKE PINES (CBSMiami) – Pembroke Pines police are trying to determine if a pair of armed carjackings last December is related to an armed robbery Monday night.

A woman who lives in Windmill Lakes arrived home around 10:30 p.m. and parked her car in a guest spot in the parking lot at SW 86th Avenue and SW 3rd Street. As she was getting out of her vehicle, she was approached by two men – one had a gun.

The woman told the police they demanded that she give them a bag she was carrying, which they thought was her purse, and her keys.

One of the men then pushed her to the ground and put a gun to her ear. The other punched and kicked her while trying to grab her keys. He then went and started rummaging through her car looking for items to steal.

The man with the gun was able to rip the keys out of the woman’s hand. He then let her up and the woman ran to her apartment.

Both men then ran off. The police were called and an extensive search was conducted, but they were unable to find the men.

Pembroke Pines police say the attack was very similar to two carjackings in a Windmill Lakes parking lot at SW 86th Avenue and SW 5th Street at the end of last year.

On December 13th, a woman was sitting in her vehicle when two armed men approached her from the driver and passenger side doors, each pointing a gun at her. They ordered her out of the car and then drove off in it.

The following day, another woman was carjacked in a similar manner, but this time there were three guys who drove off in her Honda Sonata.

Police believe all the robberies are likely related due to similarities in the location and the suspect descriptions.

Anyone with information on the attacks is urged to contact the Pembroke Pines Police Department at (954) 431-2200.