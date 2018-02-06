Filed Under:Amazon, Florida, Jeff Bezos, Local TV, Microsoft

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami/CNN Money) — Amazon is now worth more than Microsoft – a first.

The company was founded by Jeff Bezos who graduated from South Florida’s Palmetto Senior High.

Amazon is now the third largest in America.

Amazon’s market value soared above $685 billion, making the Jeff Bezos-led giant worth more than Microsoft for the first time ever. Microsoft’s market value currently stands at $684 billion.

Amazon now trails only Apple, which has a market cap of about $815 billion, and Google owner Alphabet, valued at $750 billion.

These tech giants are all in a race to the magical trillion dollar level, a height that no U.S. company has topped as of yet.

But Amazon clearly has the most momentum. Its stock has soared nearly 21% this year, well ahead of the gains of Alphabet and Microsoft. Apple’s stock has fallen year-to-date.

Bezos has already passed Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates as the wealthiest person on the planet back in October, according to Forbes and Bloomberg. Bezos is now worth $116 billion, nearly $25 billion more than Gates.

Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett and Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg rank third and fourth in the world’s richest rankings.

(©2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. CNN contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Get Your Daily DoseHere's some good news just for you.
Weather Forecast 24/7Check for current temps and what to expect throughout the day
CBS4 New Home For Florida Lottery

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch