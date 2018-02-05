Disney gave the world its first glimpse of “Solo: A Star Wars Story,” the origin story of the franchise’s beloved smuggler, Han Solo, during NBC’s broadcast of the Super Bowl on Sunday night.

The entire trailer aired Monday morning on ABC but you can watch it right here on CBSMiami.com.

The film stars Alden Ehrenreich as the young Han Solo, who was famously played by Harrison Ford in the original films.

“So you want to make a difference?” an imperial officer of the Empire says. “Which branch are you interested in joining?”

“I’m going to be a pilot. The best in the galaxy,” Solo responds.

Emilia Clarke and Woody Harrelson also star in the film and so does Donald Glover, who plays Solo’s old friend, Lando Calrissian.

“Solo” is Disney’s latest film to stretch the billion dollar brand beyond the Skywalker saga. Its first attempt, “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story,” made more than $1 billion globally in 2016.

The film has had a few production issues with its original directors, Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, both of whom left the project due to creative differences with Disney’s Lucasfilm.

Ron Howard took over after Lord and Miller left.

The latest film in the franchise, “Star Wars: The Last Jedi,” opened in December and has made more than $1.3 billion worldwide.

(©2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company, contributed to this report.)