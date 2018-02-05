By Larry Blustein
PLAYER: Semar Melvin

POSITION: CB

SCHOOL: Fort Lauderdale St. Thomas Aquinas

CLASS: 2019

HEIGHT: 5-11

WEIGHT: 160

SCOUTING: Having watched this young man a number of times, there is no doubt that this is a solid cover corner who makes plays and is always around the ball. A very physical defensive back who will never back down – no matter who he is lining up against. Whether it’s as a secondary performer or his work on special teams, Melvin has shown that he will be one of the top players on a secondary that has a number of star-quality players.

TAPE: https://www.hudl.com/profile/6603336/Semar-Ace-Melvin

