HOLLYWOOD (CBSMiami) – It’s called slow pitch softball but when you are there on the field the play is anything but slow.

Driving around South Florida any evening and chances are you will pass a field where a game is being played.

International Slow Pitch Softball is based out of Miami and is bringing the sport of slow pitch softball to the world.

Manny Ferrero is the commissioner of International Slow Pitch Softball.

“We have people from all walks of life and all ages,” he said. “Twenties, thirties, forties, and even fifties and sixties. They all want to come out and have a good time, meet new people or hang out with their friends they have known for years.”

The teams are composed of varying abilities, some have played for years, others are just starting, and a few have even played professional baseball.

“My buddy brought me out here,” Says Sergio Morales. He played Minor league baseball a few years ago but still wanted to play so he joined the league with his friend and still plays today.

Danny Carceres is the pitcher and freely admitted that he was 52 years old. He always wanted and still wants to get better each and every day. Along with staying active, he loves each game because “We are like family here. This is what we do.”

CBS4’s Dave Warren managed to play a few innings with the team. The balls pop off the bats and with it being slow pitch, everyone hits. The bases are 60 feet apart so you are pretty active throughout the entire game.

Liz Caceres is the team captain and has been playing for about 5 years.

“You have no choice you committed,” she says about being part of the team.

It is a great way to stay active but, “You can’t let them down so even if you don’t want to come out you have to because you can’t let them down.”

For more information about slow pitch softball in the area check out:

https://ispssoftball.sportsengine-prelive.com/

