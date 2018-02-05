Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The celebrations aren’t even over yet for the Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl victory over the New England Patriots but South Florida is already looking ahead to 2020. That’s the year South Florida plays host to the biggest game in football.

Sunday night, the stands were packed for Super Bowl 2018. There were Eagles fans, Patriots fans and a Miami contingent made up of members of the Miami Super Bowl Host Committee.

“The one thing we learned is you are going to need a lot of volunteers to man the airport, the major hotels, Bay Front Park, about 10,000 employees,” said Rodney Barreto, chairman of the Miami Super Bowl Host Committee.

There is more to the game than just the game, as the Miami Host Committee saw in Minnesota.

All of the activities prior to the Super Bowl have to be coordinated and that is what the Host Committee does. And it takes a lot of people and volunteers to pull it off.

“They will have their colors on. They will be there in a jacket to let you know they are there to assist you,” explained Barreto.

The fan experience outside the stadium is just as important as what goes on inside game day.

It is a revenue producer and good for local vendors and merchants who are working to keep fans happy. Volunteers are key to that.

“’Hey, I am looking for a restaurant, can you guide me somewhere?’ Barreto pretends to be a tourist. “We want make our visitors coming here and our locals have access to people that can direct them.”

When the big game returns to South Florida in two years, it’ll be for a record 11th time. It’s also being played in a year theNFL is celebrating its 100th anniversary.