At a time when 7-on-7 football takes over the landscape of the offseason for many prospects, it’s often the linemen who get the short end of the exposure.

While many colleges have added linemen combines to their 7-on-7 events, those are held much of the summer – and not from January through April, when the linemen can use the extra instruction.

With an eye on the future many, many years ago, University School head coach Daniel Luque started a lineman camp that he held weekly, and through the years, helped to teach budding linemen how to play the position.

Last Saturday morning, Luque and his two-hour classroom on the field was the place to be as some of the top young prospects came to South Plantation High for the 5 Star Studs Lineman Academy.

What Luque has established through the years is a true linemen event that teaches everything from technique to understanding the offensive and defense positions to their very fullest.

“This has always been something we have done and the word has spread through the years,” Luque said. “This is open to everyone and we do it each and every week, and we have a lot of fun. Everything is always positive and upbeat.”

Indeed, from youngsters who are in middle school to graduating seniors, last Saturday was about getting these athletes ready for the next level – no matter where it may be.

ZAMBRANO’S STILL GOING STRONG

When Gus Zambrano played at Miami Beach High back in the day, he was known for his work ethic and being a great teammate. The All-County performer was taught by some tremendous coaches along the way. Fast forward three plus decades and the Zambrano name is doing much of the same on the football field.

With two sons playing at American Heritage in Plantation, Zambrano has kept busy – first with his older son, Zackary, a 6-4, 290-pounder, who will graduate this year after helping to anchor a line that won two straight state titles and 27 consecutive wins.

While Zackary got a great deal out of playing for such a tremendous football program, it was also a win/win in the classroom – where it paved the way for an opportunity of a lifetime when he will head to Princeton in the fall.

“It’s like such a dream for all of us to watch him achieve the goals that he has set for himself,” Zambrano said. “He is one of those self-starters who has already achieved some impressive things.”

As for sophomore Hunter Zambrano, this is a combination of Gus and Zackary. Athletic, smart, solidly built and already great size and still growing.

What Hunter brings to the Patriots is a prospects who has unlimited potential, and as he continues to grow and mature, and attend events such as the 5 Star Studs Lineman Academy, you will watch his stock rise – in a hurry!

“Coming to these events here have helped me a great deal,” Hunter pointed out. “Every time you come, you learn something different.”

FUTURE STARS WERE ALSO SHINING

When you come to a Saturday session, you never who knows who will show up, and on this day, two of the best 2021 linemen in the nation were on hand.

Last year, with so much anticipation and build up, Laurence Seymour’s debut at Miami Central never really got off the ground. An injury sidelined “Big Baby” – who came out of the youth leagues with that Joe Yearby/Dalvin Cook buildup – never got a chance to play. But this is a new year, and everything that was said about him in the past looks like it will be backed up – starting in the spring.

Seymour is still a beast. But he is a more mature and slimmed down line prospect who is indeed ready to go.

Also on hand is one of the nation’s elite freshmen, who did have a chance to play this years – and when 6-5, 275-pound Marcus Tate hit the field every week, it was hard to convince anyone that this was a 15-year-old kid dominating everyone this past season for Coach Luque’s Sharks.

“Coming here is what has made me better and ready to play against older and more mature varsity players,” Tate said. “Coach Luque teaches us so much during the season, so being out here is working with different people, but learning the same things – very important things.”

DEERFIELD BEACH FILLING THE HOLES UP FRONT

Coming into the off season, Deerfield Beach and head coach Jevon Glenn had plenty of athletes returning for 2018, but up front, there was a need to add some players who would help all the receivers, running backs and the three quality quarterbacks presently on the roster.

At the Saturday event, the Bucks were represented with OG Mykel Alvin (OG), Jordan Bostic (OC), Robert Boyd, Woody Jean (OL) and Kenneth McGill.

Here are some of the other linemen who also attended and did quite well:

2019 – James Larmer, OL, NSU University School

2021 – Michael Mianowski, DL, NSU University School

2020 – Gerald Mincey, OT, Fort Lauderdale Cardinal Gibbons

2021 – Tahj Nashid, OT, University School

2021 – William Spicer, Fort Lauderdale Cardinal Gibbons

2021 – Chris Stumpo, OL, Plantation American Heritage

