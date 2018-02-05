Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

WASHINGTON (CBSMiami) – The House Intelligence Committee is expected to vote Monday on whether to release the Democratic rebuttal to the Republican memo released last week that accused officials at the FBI and Justice Department of abusing their power by authorizing surveillance of a former member of the Trump campaign.

President Donald Trump reacted to that Republican memo via tweet, by quoting a Wall Street Journal editorial:

“The four page memo released Friday reports the disturbing fact about how the FBI and FISA appear to have been used to influence the 2016 election and its aftermath….The FBI failed to inform the FISA court that the Clinton campaign had funded the dossier….the FBI became…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 4, 2018

…a tool of anti-Trump political actors. This is unacceptable in a democracy and ought to alarm anyone who wants the FBI to be a nonpartisan enforcer of the law….The FBI wasn’t straight with Congress, as it hid most of these facts from investigators.” Wall Street Journal — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 4, 2018

The president, though, left out this warning from the same editorial: “Mr. Trump would do well to knock off the tweets lambasting the Mueller probe.”

Representative Adam Schiff, the Intelligence Committee’s top Democrat, says the political nature of the memo is transparent.

“The goal here really isn’t to find out the answers from the FBI. The goal here is to undermine the FBI, discredit the FBI, discredit the Mueller investigation, do the president’s bidding,” said Schiff.

Representative Trey Gowdy, who helped draft the Republican memo, insists it has no effect on the investigation.

“I say investigate everything Russia did, but admit that this was a really sloppy process that you engaged in to surveil a U.S. citizen,” said Gowdy.

If the House Intelligence Committee does vote to release the Democratic response, it would go to the Justice Department for redactions. President Trump would then have five days to block it.