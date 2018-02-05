Filed Under:Donald Trump, Local TV, Politics, Russia

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

WASHINGTON (CBSMiami) – The House Intelligence Committee is expected to vote Monday on whether to release the Democratic rebuttal to the Republican memo released last week that accused officials at the FBI and Justice Department of abusing their power by authorizing surveillance of a former member of the Trump campaign.

President Donald Trump reacted to that Republican memo via tweet, by quoting a Wall Street Journal editorial:

The president, though, left out this warning from the same editorial: “Mr. Trump would do well to knock off the tweets lambasting the Mueller probe.”

Representative Adam Schiff, the Intelligence Committee’s top Democrat, says the political nature of the memo is transparent.

“The goal here really isn’t to find out the answers from the FBI. The goal here is to undermine the FBI, discredit the FBI, discredit the Mueller investigation, do the president’s bidding,” said Schiff.

Representative Trey Gowdy, who helped draft the Republican memo, insists it has no effect on the investigation.

“I say investigate everything Russia did, but admit that this was a really sloppy process that you engaged in to surveil a U.S. citizen,” said Gowdy.

If the House Intelligence Committee does vote to release the Democratic response, it would go to the Justice Department for redactions. President Trump would then have five days to block it.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Get Your Daily DoseHere's some good news just for you.
Weather Forecast 24/7Check for current temps and what to expect throughout the day
CBS4 New Home For Florida Lottery

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch