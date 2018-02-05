Filed Under:Florida, Local TV, Manatee Deaths, Manatees

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — A cold snap in January in the state of Florida is being blamed for the deaths of 35 manatees. That’s more than five times the number of deaths reported this time last year.

Marine biologists say the sea cows are suffering with a cold stress syndrome that occurs when manatees are exposed to water below 68 degrees for a prolonged period of time.

The report from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission found 19 of the deaths took place in mid-January when temperatures dropped into the 30s.

manatees4 Floridas Cold Snap Responsible For Spike In Manatee Deaths

Manatees gather in the warm water off near the FPL power plant at Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale. (CBS4)

Manatees have very little body fat, despite their appearance. That makes them very sensitive to cold temperatures. It’s why during the winter months, manatees gather in large groups around natural springs or the warm waters near power plants.

One of the cold-related deaths was in Miami-Dade, seven were in Broward and Palm Beach County had two. The others were scattered throughout the state.

 

