Last year, in a controversial move Miami-Dade County changed its policy and began detaining prisoners for ICE.
This was designed to placate President Trump. We are now learning the impact of that decision.
According to a new study, taxpayers are paying millions of extra dollars to keep these prisoners behind bars.
Facing South Florida host Jim DeFede got an exclusive interview with the people behind the study.
Guests: Alana Greer, Community Justice Project
Jonathan Fried, WECOUNT & Florida Immigrant Coalition
