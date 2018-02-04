Filed Under:DUI Investigation, Jackson Memorial Hospital, Local TV, Miami Beach, Pedestrians Struck

MIAMI BEACH (CBSMiami) – A suspected drunk driver slammed into five people walking on a sidewalk along Miami Beach.

The incident took place on Meridian Avenue and 18th Street at approximately 3:30 p.m. Sunday.

All five people were transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital, incredibly, with non-life threatening injuries.

According to Miami Beach Police, two of the five people injured were small children.

Police say the children were sent to the hospital as a precaution.

The driver, who police say is an adult male, was also transported to Jackson Memorial with non-life threatening injuries.

DUI Investigators are currently working the scene of the crash.

