MIAMI (CBSMiami) – An extremely tragic accident has claimed the lives of two construction workers.

The workers were crushed by the collapse of a retaining wall on I-95.

Those men were digging a trench in the median between the north and southbound lanes near the 62nd Street exit.

That’s when the wall came crashing down.

Miami Fire Rescue confirmed that both men died at the scene.

Their names have not yet been released.

Florida Highway Patrol will take the lead on this ongoing investigation.

