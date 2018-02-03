Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
DAVIE (CBSMiami) – A woman is facing battery charges following an altercation with her former manager.
Davie police released security video outside 595 Truck Stop. Police say, the video captured the woman, Jondre Thomas, throwing boiling hot cup of water in her ex-manager’s face causing severe burns.
According to the police report – Thomas had been working at the 595 Truck Stop in Davie for 5 years. She was pulled in the office with the CEO, the president and her supervisor and questioned about money that was missing from the business.
Police say she got anger left the meeting. She gathered her belongings and as she was leaving she confronted her supervisor. She denies throwing boiling water in his face.
The video shows her former manager grabbing her hair trying to prevent her from leaving. A struggle ensures and Thomas get away. She was later arrested at her home on battery charges.
Thomas appeared in bond court on Saturday.
The judge asked if she has history. The prosecutor answered.
“Yes, your honor. She has petty theft from 2010. Resisting without violence in 2009. There is felony criminal mischief in 2007.
Driving with a suspended licenses in 2007
The judge ordered Thomas have no contact with the victim. He set a $10,000 bond.