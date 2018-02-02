Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Boisterous and loud, part of the Miami International Airport was suddenly turned into a kid zone Friday.
One hundred children of airport employees were invited to come to work for a day with their Mom or Dad.
“It’s a proud day, it’s a proud day,” said Hiram Barroso.
For Barroso, it was the rare chance to hang with his son at work.
“They get to see the importance of what the airport is, they’re gonna see the fire department, the airplanes,” he said.
“I think she’ll learn a lot about different careers and all that people do,” said Cindy Lynskey who brought her 9-year-old daughter Lola.
Across town, the City of Miami was taking part too. Three hundred kids packed the outside area of the city’s administration building for hands-on interactive learning with fire trucks, ambulances, and police vehicles.
“You get to see like what everybody does,” said Emerson Carol.
“Take Our Daughters and Sons to Work Day” is usually celebrated in April but was moved up to February this year so it wouldn’t conflict with Florida school testing.