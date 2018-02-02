Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

LANSING, MI (CBSMiami/CNN) – The father of three daughters that were sexually abused by Larry Nassar attacked him in court during his third sentencing hearing.

Randal Margraves’ daughters were former patients of Nassar’s at Michigan State University and say they were sexually abused as children.

During the hearing, Margrave’s made a request to the judge.

“I would ask you to, as part of this sentencing, to grant me 5 minutes in a locked room with this demon. Would you do that,” he asked the judge.

“That is not…no, sir I can’t,” replied Judge Janice Cunningham.

“Yes or no? Would you give me one minute,” asked Margraves.

“You know that I can’t do that, that’s not how our legal system works,” replied the judge.

Margraves then lunged at Nassar. Nassar’s attorney pulled his client aside as court bailiffs tackled Margraves to the ground and removed him from the courtroom.

Margraves is the father of Lauren and Madison Margraves, two young women who had spoken emotionally about how Nassar abused them just before their father addressed the court. A statement from Morgan Margraves, his third daughter, was read at Nassar’s sentencing in neighboring Ingham County last month.

Nassar, the former doctor for USA Gymnastics and MSU University, has pleaded guilty to 10 criminal sexual conduct charges across two Michigan counties. In court, he admitted to abusing his trusted position to sexually abuse girls under the guise of medical treatment.

Nassar is currently in Eaton County Circuit Court as dozens of women have come forward to explain how his abuse changed their lives.

During the hearing, Meridan township’s manager, Frank Walsh, publically apologized to one of Nassar’s victims. Back in 2004, 17-year-old Brianne Randall complained to the police that Nassar had sexually abused her.

“We let you down, Brianne,” said Walsh.

“We were deceived. We wish we had this one back,” said police Chief Dave Hall.

Randall was one of 156 victims who spoke at last week’s sentencing hearing. She saw Nassar for back pain.

“I reported you to police immediately and had a rape kit done,” she said during the hearing. “Sadly they took your word instead of mine.”

According to the 2004 police report, Randall told police she was “scared” and “uncomfortable” after Nassar squeezed her breasts and “was trying to put his finger in her vagina.”

Nassar admitted touching Randall in the genital area but claimed to an officer that it was a medical technique and show him “powerpoint presentation” written by Nassar himself.

“They said I had misunderstood they said it was a legitimate medical procedure,” said Randall.

“At that point in time it should have immediately been taken down to the prosecutor’s office and it wasn’t,” said Hall.

Twelve more years would go by with Nassar continuing to sexually abuse young women.

“I feel vindication, but I am so hurt so many women suffered abuse as a result of the inaction in 2004,” said Randall.

