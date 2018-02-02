Filed Under:Jeffrey Loria, Local TV, Miami Marlins, MLB

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Jeffrey Loria may not be the owner of the Miami Marlins anymore but he’s still giving locals reasons to be upset.

According to the Miami Herald, Loria won’t be sharing any of the profits from the $1.2 billion sale of the Marlins with Miami-Dade County.

Loria’s lawyers informed the county of the news, per the article.

Miami-Dade County funded the majority of the $515 million funds that were needed to build Marlins Park based in-part on an agreement with Loria that the county had the right to a portion of any profits he would make if they sold the team within 10 years.

However, Loria had the ability to deduct team debt, as well as specific taxes connected with the sale.

The Herald says Marlins executives privately figured that Loria wouldn’t be giving any profit to the county, and they were right.

