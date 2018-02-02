Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
SUNRISE (CBSMiami) – This week we introduce you to Raymond Garay.
Raymond enlisted into the Marines in 2007.
He joined straight out of high school.
In 2011, Garay deployed to the Middle East for a one year tour in support of Operation Enduring Freedom.
Currently, Garay is based at the Marine Corps Recruiting Station in Fort Lauderdale.
Recently, he was honored with an emotional standing ovation at a Florida Panthers game as community hero of the game.
On behalf of CBS4 and the Florida Panthers, Raymond, we would like to say thank you for your service.