Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It’s set up day at Design on Dime at the Moore building in the Miami Design District.

The annual two-day event brings together the worlds most celebrated interior designers to raise funds for Housing Works, a campaign to end the AIDS epidemic.

“So all of the money goes to charity,” CBS4’s Lisa Petrillo asked Andrew Greene with Housing Works.

“It does. And we mark stuff up to 85% off so this is your opportunity to shop and do good for the world,” he said.

Participating designers create one of a kind vignettes. Most are themed rooms complete with furniture, art, and decor. Anything and everything you see is yours to take home. All of the furniture and merchandise are donated.

The event officially kicks off Saturday at 6:30 p.m. with a VIP event. Tickets are $150 per person.

“At six-thirty, we ring a bell and it becomes the hunger games of design,“ said Greene. “People rush in to buy a lamp for 40 bucks that could normally go for thousands.”

Sunday the event opens at 10 a.m. and it’s free to the public.

Britto Charette created their space dedicated to treatment and prevention.

“Some is our design. All the porcelain is ours. It’s surely a great buy here, said Jay Britto.

“You can buy tickets at the door with wonderful vendors that people know. We’ve got a lot of pieces here we know people are going to love,” said designer David Charette.

Wade Allyn Hallock of the Hallock Design Group, who created a warm and inviting “man spa,” said Design of a Dime is a priceless event.

“It’s the pleasure of using my talent and my team’s talent to give back to a charity. That’s a huge part of it and we can be fun and be creative,” said Hallock.

For more information and tickets go to www.housingworks.org